Nissan Qashqai gains new and improved e-Power hybrid drivetrain

Nissan has revealed that the Qashqai SUV has received a new and improved e-Power hybrid powertrain.

Under the bonnet, there is a new 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor that now produces 201bhp – compared to 190bhp in the old setup.

Nissan claims that this new powertrain provides ‘best-in-class’ for fuel efficiency and emissions with the car managing a claimed 62mpg on the combined cycle and emitting 102g/km of CO2. In comparison, the old version could do up to a combined 55mpg and pumped out 116g/km of CO2.

Also, the manufacturer says the car is now capable of travelling up to a potential 745 miles on a single tank full of fuel.

David Moss, senior vice president, region research and development at Nissan, said: “This new version of e-Power reflects everything we’ve learned from developing electric motor drive systems for Europe. We’ve analysed what worked in our previous generations, what appealed most to customers, and re-engineered the system to deliver maximum efficiency, lower emissions and a quieter, more refined drive – all with the same performance as a diesel.”

He added: “We are proud that the new e-Power now offers best-in-class fuel efficiency and emissions.”

All Qashqais featuring this new powertrain will be built at the firm’s UK plant in Sunderland, with the car due to go on sale in September. Prices will be announced later this year.