Mercedes reveals new performance saloon concept with the AMG GT XX

Mercedes’ performance division AMG has revealed a new four-door performance saloon concept with the GT XX.

Under the bonnet, the car features Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel-drive system with three electric motors, producing a total of 1,341bhp that can power the car to a top speed of 223mph. However, Mercedes has not revealed the size of the battery pack or further performance figures at this stage.

The car can charge at speeds of up to 850kW. (Mercedes)

In terms of charging, Mercedes claim the car can be topped up at speeds of up to 850kW, allowing for around 250 miles of range to be added in five minutes.

The exterior design features a low-slung bonnet, a sharply raked windscreen, a slatted front grille, flush door handles and a double bubble roof that helps improve airflow over the car.

Inside, there are silver and orange accents dotted about the place, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14-inch multimedia touchscreen which are both angled towards the driver.

Inside features silver and orange accents as well as a rectangular steering wheel borrowed from the AMG One hypercar. (Mercedes)

Meanwhile, there is a rectangular steering wheel that has been pinched from the firm’s AMG One hypercar, along with rear carbon fibre bucket seats and there is no headlining to save weight.

Michael Schiebe, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, said: “The Concept AMG GT XX is the next milestone in the history of AMG and forges a whole new dimension of performance. We’re bringing groundbreaking technology that redefines high performance. And the best thing is that the car is a true AMG with every fibre of its being.”

Unfortunately, the GT XX is just a concept for now with no plans to put the vehicle into production.