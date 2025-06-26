Celebrity scientist shares top tip to quickly cool your car

A celebrity mathematician and presenter has recently shared on social media a hack to quickly cool your car in a matter of moments.

Hannah Fry recently posted on her Instagram account a video demonstrating how to make the interior of your car instantly cooler.

Instead of turning on the air conditioning, it involves rolling down one of the windows on the nearside of the vehicle, and then you very quickly open and close the driver’s door multiple times.

Fry said on her Instagram Reel: “The reason why it works is that when you open and close the door, especially if you do it quickly, the door as it’s moving outwards sweeps out all of the air that’s in its way, creating this area of low pressure that you get here. And, then that sets up something called ‘bulk flow’, which is where all of the hot, sweaty, horrible air inside the car is drawn outwards, and the only way to refill it is with nice fresh air from over on the other side.”

She added: “It only takes two or three goes and then suddenly it’s beautifully temperate.”

This top tip should save you time in making your car’s cabin a lot cooler in the UK’s current heatwave.