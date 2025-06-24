MG will debut Cyberster Black and Cyber X concepts at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed

MG has announced that it will showcase two new concepts at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The firm has teased us with one image, which is the Cyberster Black and features a Deep Black exterior paint finish, a black interior and lots of chrome accents. However, further details on its specification will be revealed soon.

Under the bonnet, it’s likely to be powered by the same dual-motor setup found in the standard Cybester, which comes with a 77kWh battery pack and has a power output of 496bhp. MG claims this model can be charged at speeds of up to 144kW, allowing for a 10 to 100 per cent top up to take 38 minutes.

The Cyberster Black could potentially use the same dual-motor setup in the standard car. (MG)

The Cyber X will be the first car to sit in MG’s new ‘Cyber’ sub-brand. It will feature pop-up headlights and short front and rear overhangs to make it handle the city streets with ease – more details on this model will be revealed soon.

MG’s vice president of SAIC design, Jozef Kaban, said: “We’re looking forward to introducing the original Cyber X and elegant Cyberster Black. MG has a tradition of creating emotive cars that stand-out from the crowd and we’re passionate about continuing this work as well as exploring how we might take the brand in some new, unexpected direction.”

Both cars will make their first public appearance at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, taking place from July 10 to July 13.