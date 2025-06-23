UK Drive: Subaru Outback offers practical alternative to SUV

What is it?

(Subaru)

Estate cars have become overshadowed by SUVs as the choice for families in recent years.

However, just because they’re not the popular choice doesn’t mean you shouldn’t consider one. In Subaru’s case it has the Outback – a practical, comfortable and capable family wagon with the added benefit of all-wheel-drive.

The Outback has grown a reputation for being a dependable and reliable workhorse, offering tonnes of interior space, while featuring some of the firm’s rallying DNA buried underneath its skin.

So, is it still up to the job of stealing sales away from high-riding SUVs? Let’s find out.

What’s new?

(Subaru)

The Outback falls into that niche category of all-wheel-drive estates, similar to Audi’s old ‘Allroad’ range.

The latest model features a few exterior and interior changes with a revised front end, chunkier side profile and updated infotainment system that features a portrait screen.

But, the standard all-wheel-drive system remains the same, as does the powertrain and standard equipment, which is very generous throughout the Outback range.

What’s under the bonnet?

(Subaru)

There is only one powertrain with the Outback and that is a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine.

In terms of power, it produces 166bhp and 252Nm, while the car can accelerate from 0-60mph in 10 seconds and will reach a top speed of 120mph.

All versions of the car come as standard with an CVT automatic transmission which helps improve economy, with Subaru claiming the car can achieve a combined 32.8mpg and emits 193g/km of CO2.

However, during a 200 mile road trip in our test car, we were seeing figures closer to 40mpg, which is impressive.

What’s it like to drive?

(Subaru)

Certain cars do specific jobs very well and in the Outback’s case, it’s all about comfort, which it does in spades.

With its higher ground clearance and large tyre sidewalls means that the ride is very floaty and well damped, while the soft-cushioned seats and refined cabin makes it a great long- distance companion.

The visibility all round is great, thanks to large glass areas and the car’s turning circle is rather tight.

However, you wouldn’t describe the Outback as being particularly engaging, with the steering rather slow and the CVT gearbox has a habit of screaming up and down the rev band when you put your foot down.

How does it look?

(Subaru)

The Outback’s exterior appearance follows on from the brand’s other models in the line-up, with a bold and chunky look.

All around the car, there is black plastic lower body mouldings and wheel arches extensions to give it that more rugged look, while the roof bars and Outback logos down the side profile make it look distinctive.

Our test car also comes with chrome fog light surrounds, satin silver mirror caps, as well as the rear roof spoiler, which is reminiscent of Subaru’s sporting heritage.

What’s it like inside?

(Subaru)

The interior is a nice place to be with there now being a portrait touchscreen system and a simple yet stylish dashboard design.

The screen itself does include some physical buttons, but it can be difficult to read on a sunny day, and the climate control functions can be a little fiddly to use on the move.

However, the quality throughout is superb with everything felt built-to-last and our test car comes with aluminium-style pedals too.

In terms of storage, there are loads of places to store items with deep door bins, two central cup holders, a shelf on the dashboard and a glove box. While in the back, there are two more cup holders located in the centre armrest and the Outback is the first car to get double rear seat pockets on the back of the front seats.

The car’s boxy shape means that over average sized adults will have no problem at all getting comfortable with lots of head, leg and knee room, while the rear doors are big and open nice and wide.

Boot space is positively huge, with there being a total of 561-litres or 1,750-litre when you fold the rear bench down. The rear seats themselves can be folded easier via handles in the boot and they lie completely flat.

What’s the spec like?

(Subaru)

The Outback is available in a choice of three trim levels, consisting of Limited, Field and Touring.

All models come very well equipped with even the entry-level Limited priced from £40,495 and features LED headlights, keyless entry and push button start, heated front and rear seats as well as an eight-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat.

The mid-level Field bumps the price up to £42,655 and adds a heated steering wheel, aluminium pedals, a powered tailgate and satellite navigation.

We’re driving the flagship Touring which comes in at £45,645 and boasts extras such as Nappa leather seats, a digital reversing camera, an electric sunroof and dark grey 18-inch alloy wheels.

Verdict

If you need a car that can do everything well, then Subaru’s Outback may just be the answer.

It’s sumptuously comfortable, provides decent fuel economy for such a big car and is incredibly practical.

And, with its standard all-wheel-drive setup, it should prove to be pretty capable on the rough stuff too.

Subaru has become a rather forgotten brand here in the UK, but the Outback shouldn’t be overlooked on the basis that it can do everything that a similarly priced SUV can do, while offering similar rugged looks and it should be more reliable and dependable than almost anything else on the road.