Toyota Land Cruiser gains new mild-hybrid and Commercial variants

Toyota has announced that the Land Cruiser will gain a mild-hybrid powertrain along with a Commercial variant.

Under the bonnet, Toyota’s rough and ready off-roader will use the same 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel unit found in the current car, but it will have the added benefit of featuring a 48-volt lithium-ion hybrid battery.

However, Toyota has not revealed at this stage the vehicle’s power and performance figures.

Toyota says that the new electric motor has been positioned further up, so it allows the vehicle to wade through water depths of up to 700mm.

There will also be a new ‘Commercial’ variant of the SUV, which includes a full-height metal bulkhead, the rear windows have been replaced with steel panels and the car comes in a two-seater layout.

The Land Cruiser Commercial can be opted at a later date with the mild-hybrid setup. (Toyota)

Powering the car is the same 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel engine, and will also be available with the 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrain later down the line.

In terms of space, the vehicle has a boot space capacity of 2,000 litres, can tow up to 3,500kg, although its payload capabilities have not been revealed.

The Land Cruiser Commercial has a two-seater layout and full-height metal bulkhead. (Toyota)

Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats and steering wheel and dual-zone climate control.

Prices for the Land Cruiser Commercial start at £52,729 (including VAT). Order books will open on August 1 with expected deliveries to commence in September. However, prices and further details for the standard Land Cruiser hybrid will be revealed soon, with the model going on sale later this year.