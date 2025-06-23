Corvette ZR1X is one of the most powerful American performance cars ever

Chevrolet has revealed one of America’s most powerful performance cars with the Corvette ZR1X.

Under the bonnet, there is a 5.5-litre twin-turbocharged Hemi V8 with an electric all-wheel-drive system that produces a combined power figure of 1,233bhp and 1,319Nm of torque. The manufacturer estimates that the car can hit 60mph in under two seconds, although an official top speed figure has not been revealed at this stage.

It’s the first Corvette to come with all-wheel-drive. (Chevrolet)

The ZR1X also features 10-piston front and six-piston rear callipers, alongside 16.5-inch front and rear rotors to provide ultimate stopping power on track.

Meanwhile, customers will be able to specify the optional Carbon Aero package, which adds extra front bumper lips, Corvette’s underbody strakes, which help improve air flow under the car and a larger rear spoiler.

General Motors senior vice president, Ken Morris, said: “From day one, we designed the mid-engine Corvette architecture with ZR1X in mind. This is the most revolutionary platform in Corvette history, supporting the widest range of American sports cars and delivering world-class performance at every level.”

Sadly, the ZR1X is unlikely to be sold here in the UK, and Chevrolet has not revealed prices at this stage. However, it’s expected that the car will cost more than the standard Corvette, which starts from £92,890.