Volkswagen reveals most powerful Golf GTI with the Edition 50

Volkswagen has revealed the most powerful production Golf GTI with the Edition 50.

The model has been created to celebrate 50 years of the legendary ‘GTI’ nameplate which kickstarted the hot hatchback segment back in 1976.

Under the bonnet, the car gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces a total of 320bhp – compared to 261bhp found in the standard GTI, and torque has been increased to 420Nm from 370Nm. However, a 0-60mph time and top speed figure have not been revealed at this stage.

Further tweaks include a stiffened chassis, a 15mm drop in ride height, ‘GTI 50’ logos located on the rear spoiler, door sills and steering wheel, as well as a black painted roof, door mirror caps and black trim around the tailpipes. Also, down the side profile, the car features a side stripe that fades from black to red, too.

Inside, there are red seat belts, sports seats with a check pattern and a new sports steering wheel.

The upgraded ‘GTI Performance Package’ gives you 19-inch forged wheels and an R-Performance exhaust system. (Volkswagen)

For an additional cost, the car can be specified with the ‘GTI Performance Package’ which gives you bespoke Bridgestone tyres, 19-inch lightweight forged alloy wheels, tweaked suspension and chassis setup as well as an R-Performance exhaust system.

Thomas Schafer, CEO of the Volkswagen brand, said: “For 50 years, the GTI has stood for more than just performance, precision and driving pleasure at Volkswagen: it is a way of life that unites our fans all over the world – and an essential element of what makes us so strong as a brand.”

He added: “With the fastest and most powerful production model to date, we are celebrating half a century of GTI passion. One thing is for sure: GTI will naturally live on in the future – without any compromises.”

Prices are yet to be revealed, with production to begin later this year and customer deliveries expected to begin in the first half of next year.