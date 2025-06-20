Skoda celebrates 130 years of its links to cycling with one-off Superb Estate

Skoda is celebrating its 130th anniversary and its cycling heritage with a bespoke Superb Estate, called the L&K 130.

The vehicle has been created by 28 students at Skoda’s Vocational school of training and engineering to pay homage to the firm’s history and will be a support vehicle for cycling races.

The L&K 130’s exterior has been turned from an estate into a pick-up truck with the creators having to cut the standard car’s roof and modify the C-pillars. They shortened the roof rails and the right rear door now has a sliding mechanism to make entry and exit of the vehicle easier. Also, there is now a low cargo bed that can be extended at the touch of a button, while there are two bicycle racks too.

It features a pick-up truck body style and a sliding right rear door. (Skoda)

Inside, the interior features a combination of red, black and gold accents and the materials found on the seats, door panels and dashboard are all recyclable. There are sports seats with a ‘130 years’ logo embroidered on them, an additional display in front of the passenger to show data required for cyclists on races, as well as a large cool box, which sits where the left rear seat used to be.

The car comes with a plug-in hybrid setup, and features a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor and 25.7kWh battery pack that produces a total of 201bhp.

Martin Slabihoudek, head of Skoda Auto Vocational, said: “With our comprehensively modernised classrooms and workshops at the Skoda Vocational school, we offer our students and the company’s employees the best possible conditions to advance their careers for years to come. Thanks to the Student Car project, the participants can put their acquired knowledge into practice and systematically hone their skills.”

The L&K 130 will be showcased at this year’s Tour de France cycling race, taking place from July 5 to July 27.