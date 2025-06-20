Owners of Citroen C3 and DS3 models told to stop driving their cars over airbag fault

Drivers of Citroen C3s and DS3s have been ordered to stop driving their cars over a potentially dangerous airbag fault.

The vehicles affected are second-generation Citroen C3s produced from 2009 to 2016 and first-generation DS3s manufactured from 2016 to 2019.

The French firm has issued a ‘Stop-Drive’ order after a recent report stated that a woman sustained fatal injuries caused by an airbag in a 2014 Citroen C3 in Reims, France, last year.

Drivers will receive a letter, or they can check if their car is affected by using the VIN check tool on Citroen’s website. (DS)

As a result, around 82,000 C3 and DS3 models have been removed from the road across France.

The vehicles use Takata airbag systems, which could be faulty. However, Stellantis UK said that there were no reported incidents of faults in the UK, but it has decided to take action regardless.

The car manufacturer in a recent statement said: “Stellantis UK is mobilising its full network of suppliers, retailers and manufacturing plant to support this action to ensure the fastest, safest and most convenient solution for each customer. Stellantis remains fully committed to acting swiftly, transparently, and responsibly in addressing this issue.”

