Jeep Compass will be coming to the UK with a starting price of £35,700

Jeep has revealed that the next-generation Compass SUV will be coming to the UK, with prices starting from £35,700.

From launch, the car will be available in just one specification – First Edition. However, full details of the car’s standard equipment list are yet to be revealed.

Under the bonnet, there will be a choice of regular hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains. The first is badged ‘e-Hybrid’ and comes fitted with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine mated to a 48-volt electric motor, which produces a total of 143bhp.

The electric model will be capable of travelling up to a claimed 310 miles. (Jeep)

The PHEV model comes fitted with a 1.6-litre petrol engine and 17.9kWh battery pack. Jeep claims that the car can travel up to 51 miles on electric power, however, the firm hasn’t revealed prices for this model at this stage.

There will be an electric variant too, which comes fitted with a 74kWh battery pack and an electric motor that generates 210bhp and 345Nm of torque. The manufacturer claims the car can travel up to 310 miles on a single charge and that 160kW DC rapid charging is compatible, taking the car from 20 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes. Prices for the Compass electric start at £39,200.

Prices start at £35,700 for the regular hybrid model. (Jeep)

Later on, there will be two additional electric variants: a front-wheel-drive

227bhp version that is claimed to achieve 402 miles on a single charge, and a four-wheel-drive model capable of up to 372 miles.

Order books open in the third quarter of this year, with expected deliveries to commence in the winter.