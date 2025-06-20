How can I stay safe when driving in warm weather?

Vast areas of the UK are currently experiencing very hot weather, with high temperatures expected to be recorded across the upcoming weekend.

With large numbers of people predicted to head out on the roads in order to make the most of the weather, there’s a good chance that the roads will be busy, too. But how can you make sure you’re prepared for driving in hot weather? We’ve got some tips and tricks to bear in mind.

Pack plenty of water

(Alamy/PA)





You may want to pre-freeze a water bottle to keep it colder for longer, or try adding some ice cubes into a bottle to keep you drink a little chillier.

Take regular breaks

It’s easy to try and travel as quickly as can be when it’s hot to get to your destination more quickly, but make sure that you’re taking regular breaks. Particularly if you’ve been out in the sun for a while, you may want to stop and take a break to avoid feeling over tired behind the wheel.

Always make sure you stop in a safe place to do so and never park in the hard shoulder for a rest.

Monitor your car’s condition

Keep an eye on your car’s gauges – particularly older models





Coolant is key in warmer temperatures, so make sure your car has its reservoir topped up with a proper coolant.

Park in the shade

Officials believe that mandating the installation of solar panels in canopies over car parks would unlock ‘underutilised’ space, create shaded parking spots and more charging points for electric vehicles (Alamy/PA)





Likewise, if there’s a covered section of car park, then this could provide a great spot to leave your car during the day.

Make sure you’re prepared for a breakdown

Breakdowns happen in warm weather too, so make sure you’re prepared should you suffer a mechanical issue with your car. A small pack containing a hat, sun protection and additional water could make a big difference if you’re stranded at the roadside while the temperatures are high.

If you’re going on a longer trip, then consider getting some breakdown cover so that you can always get help if you need it.