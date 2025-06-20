First Drive: Can plug-in hybrid power add even more appeal to the Ford Ranger?

What is it?

The Ranger is one of Ford’s most popular models. (Ford)

Ford is a car manufacturer that is undergoing some of the biggest changes in its history.

It axed some of its most beloved models such as the Fiesta and Focus hatchbacks for high-riding electric SUVs.

And, although the Blue Oval is keeping up with the latest trends, there are a few famous nameplates that have remained on sale – vehicles such as the Ranger pick-up.

The Ranger is still a household name for the firm, with its tough and rugged off-road capability and powerful petrol and diesel engines, buyers will now be given the option of a petrol-electric version with the Ranger plug-in hybrid.

But, can adding an electrified offering to the mix still make it a worthy off-roader? Let’s find out.

What’s new?

It now comes with a plug-in hybrid setup. (Ford)

The biggest changes lie underneath with a completely new plug-in hybrid powertrain for the pick-up.

Despite the dominance of SUVs, pick-up trucks still are a popular choice among those with families or businesses who need a vehicle that can stand up to a punishing day-to-day life.

The Ranger plug-in hybrid still features beefy exterior styling cues and a hard-wearing interior from the standard car, and comes as standard with a five-door Double Cab bodystyle. Also, there will be a ‘Stormtrak’ launch edition model when the car goes on sale later this year.

What’s under the bonnet?

Powering the truck is a 2.3-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor and 11.8kWh battery pack. (Ford)

The PHEV variant comes equipped with a 2.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor and 11.8kWh battery pack.

In terms of power, this setup produces a total of 277bhp and a colossal 697Nm of torque, while the truck can hit 60mph in nine seconds and will reach a top speed of 112mph.

Ford claims that the truck can travel up to 27 miles on electric power alone and that all versions come with a 3,500kg towing capacity. Plus, our test vehicle has a maximum payload of up to 940kg and all variants come with four-wheel-drive, making it much more capable when the going gets tough.

What’s it like to drive?

Despite its electrified setup, the Ranger impresses both on and off-road.

There are several different driving modes, but ‘Slippery’ allows the vehicle’s engine and transmission to make the best use of power being sent to each wheel to reduce wheel spin on surfaces such as gravel and mud. The standard ‘Hill Descent Control’ will also make the vehicle automatically apply the brakes when traveling down a steep decline, taking the stress out of any tricky encounters.

The Ranger plug-in hybrid feels just as capable as the standard petrol and diesel variants when it comes to the rough stuff.

But, the truck also is very good on tarmac too, with the petrol-electric setup being smooth and quiet on the open road, while the 10-speed automatic transmission feels sophisticated and responsive.

Around town, the tight turning circle makes manoeuvring easier, the ride isn’t too crashy and feels well composed, plus the steering has a nice feel to it, making the Ranger feel more like a normal car.

The downsides come from the fair amount of wind noise that enters the cabin at higher speeds and the transition between petrol and electric power around town can be a little clunky.

How does it look?

The PHEV variant looks almost identical to the standard truck. (Ford)

Pick-up trucks tend to have a bold and brash exterior appearance and the Ranger is no exception.

The PHEV variant looks almost identical to the standard model, with a reversed C-shaped front headlight design, flat front end and gloss black radiator grille.

The side profile features black plastic lower body mouldings and side steps, while Stormtrak versions come with body graphics to liven up the exterior even more.

And, at the back, you get the same vertical LED light clusters and model-specific lettering etched into the tailgate.

What’s it like inside?

Inside, features a portrait touchscreen. (Ford)

The interior is identical to what it is in the standard Ranger, which means you get a 12-inch vertical touchscreen with Ford’s latest Sync 4A infotainment system and an eight-inch digital driver’s display.

Our test vehicle is in ‘Wildtrak’ form, which brightens up the interior with orange stitching along with ‘Wildtrak’ badging on the dashboard and seats.

Also, Ford has kept physical climate control buttons and chunky knobs for the driving modes and off-road settings – just to make them easier to operate on the move.

The quality itself isn’t too bad, with a nice mixture of leather and soft-touch materials, however the dashboard plastics do feel cheap to the touch, but at least it will be hard wearing.

In terms of storage, there is a split glove box, large door bins, four cup holders and a centre armrest with some underneath storage.

In the back, there is enough room for large adults with a great amount of head and legroom too.

However, the load bay measures at 1,524mm, which makes it smaller than a Volkswagen Amarok at 1,624mm or a Isuzu D-Max, which measures a total of 1,805mm.

What’s the spec like?

It comes fitted with a four-wheel-drive system as standard. (Ford)

Ford offers the Ranger PHEV in a choice of three flavours.

The entry-level XLT is priced from £32,150 (exc.VAT) and features a rearview camera, six speakers, dual-zone climate control and a 12-inch multifunction display.

The mid-level Wildtrak comes in at £40,350 (exc.VAT) and boasts an eight-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a heated steering wheel and privacy glass.

On launch, there will be an exclusive Stormtrak model, which starts at £49,800 (exc.VAT) and adds a honeycomb radiator grille, black roof rails, graphics down the doors, model-specific lettering on the bonnet and a 10-speaker Bang and Olufsen premium audio system.

For an additional cost, all models can be equipped with Ford’s Pro Power Onboard function, which allows the vehicle’s on-board battery to power work tools and equipment of up to 6.9kW, while on the move.

Verdict

The plug-in hybrid pick-up truck market hasn’t really taken off in the UK, until now. Ford has shown us that you don’t need a big petrol or diesel engine to go off-roading.

The Ranger PHEV makes a lot of sense if you’re a business user or have a family that needs a practical and capable pick-up truck that has eco-credentials. Plus, with its great driving dynamics, sharp exterior styling and excellent off-road capability, this electrified version will sit in the Ranger’s model line-up very nicely.