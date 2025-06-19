Volkswagen Transporter Kombi and Shuttle variants go on sale priced from £42,220

Volkswagen has revealed that the Transporter Kombi and Shuttle variants have gone on sale priced from £42,220.

The Transporter Kombi features a five-seater layout, but there is the option to add an extra seat to turn the vehicle into a more practical six-seater.

The Kombi can be chosen in two trim levels and comes with a 2.0-litre diesel engine. (Volkswagen)

Under the bonnet, the van features a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that produces a total of 108bhp and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Also, there will be an electric version of the Kombi, which will go on sale in the summer of this year.

The Kombi comes in two trim levels, with the entry-level Plus priced from £42,220, which is the VAT inclusive price for business buyers. It features LED headlights, air conditioning and cruise control.

The Pro model comes in at £44,860 including VAT and adds 16-inch alloy wheels, a heated front windscreen and heated front seats.

The Transporter Shuttle comes as standard with an eight-seat configuration, but there is the option to expand that to a nine-seater variant and there will also be an electric variant available soon.

Powering the van is the same setup found in the former model, as well as there being a choice of two trim levels on offer, consisting of Life and Style.

The Life comes in at £48,775 (inc.VAT) and features 16-inch alloy wheels, a 12-inch digital driver’s display and a 13-inch infotainment screen.

The flagship Style starts from £55,135 (inc.VAT) and adds equipment such as 17-inch alloy wheels, three-zone climate control, a wireless smartphone charger and power folding door mirrors.

Order books for both vans are open now, with expected deliveries to commence later this year.