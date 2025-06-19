Kia’s performance EV6 and EV9 GT models hit the road in the UK
Both cars get dual motor setups for a high level of performance.
Kia has announced that both its EV6 GT and EV9 GT electric models are now available in the UK.
Available to order now, the new EV6 GT is priced from £59,985, some £2,690 less than the car it replaces. As before, the GT gets a potent dual electric motor setup which delivers 641bhp and 770Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of 3.3 seconds. Its performance makes the EV6 GT Kia’s fastest-accelerating model to date.
However, an 84kWh battery pack means that the EV6 GT should manage up to 279 miles on a single charge. Kia has also equipped the GT with a new ‘Virtual Gear Shift’ which uses software to replicate the sound and feel of a traditional gear change, operated by the steering wheel-mounted paddles.
There’s also the EV9 GT, which arrives as the most potent version of Kia’s largest electric vehicle. Like the EV6 GT, it too uses a dual-motor setup to produce 502bhp and 740Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of 4.4 seconds.
Priced at £82,185, the EV9 GT is available in five- or seven-seater layouts as standard, while a new six-seater setup is available as an optional extra. With a large battery, the EV9 GT comes with a claimed driving range of up to 280 miles on a single charge. Like the EV6, it also comes with Virtual Gear Shift technology for a more involving driving experience.
Both EV6 GT and EV9 GT models are available to order now.