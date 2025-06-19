Here’s some of the key car technology to know about today

Modern cars are more tech-packed than ever, bringing features that can help to make everyday driving easier, safer and more enjoyable. These new bits of tech can be a little tricky to understand if you’re checking out new cars, too, with lots of different terminologies being thrown about here, there and everywhere.

It’s why we’ve picked out some of the most important new-car features, so read on to find out more.

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Autonomous Emergency Braking – or AEB – is something that you’ll find fitted on nearly all new cars. Essentially, it adds an extra level of security during day-to-day driving and can help provide additional braking during certain driving circumstances.

AEB works by using a variety of sensors and cameras – or other features – to detect potential collisions and can then apply the brakes automatically. If a driver hasn’t been able to hit the brakes in enough time then AEB can be vital in lessening the severity of an impact.

Lane Keep Assistance

Some systems can even help with changing lanes (Volkswagen)





Some cars can apply a certain amount of steering autonomously to help ‘guide’ the car within a lane, though in a UK, this can only be for a short period of time before the driver needs to take control.

Speed limit detection

More than 19,000 responses have been received to a consultation which is considering cutting the speed limit for cars on single carriageway roads from 60mph to 50mph (Ben Birchall/PA)





These speed limit detection systems were made mandatory in 2024, so you’ll find that all new cars come equipped with some form of this technology.

Remote pre-conditioning

Remote pre-conditioning is something that you’ll find on many electric vehicles, though it has been known to be fitted to cars with petrol and diesel cars, too. Essentially, this system allows you to pre-set the desired temperature that you’d like for a car’s interior and program when it should achieve it. For instance, you may want the car’s interior to be 19 degrees for 9am – so you can set the car to do just that.

Many remote pre-conditioning systems can be controlled via a smartphone app, too, giving you even greater flexibility. Some cars even have heated seats that can be remotely activated so they’re nice and warm for your departure.

Smartphone mirroring

Aston Martin has become one of the first carmakers to get a new version of Apple CarPlay





With Apple CarPlay, for instance, you can use ‘Siri’ voice control to make calls or send messages, and the same goes for Amazon’s Alexa.

Over-the-air updates

Over-the-air updates can provide extra features in a flash (Polestar)





It might be that better menus have been designed and then wirelessly uploaded, or certain entertainment features have been created for the car. These can then be installed at home.

Augmented reality head-up display

Augmented reality head-up displays provide even greater clarity (Volkswagen)





Essentially, these systems can overlay graphics to the real world. This might mean that if there’s a left turn ahead, the system will project a left-hand arrow ‘over’ the view ahead of you. It can make navigation even clearer and easier.