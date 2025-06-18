New Defender 110 Trophy Edition celebrates adventure heritage

Land Rover is leaning into its go-anywhere heritage with a new Trophy Edition of the Defender 110.

Available in two classic-inspired colours – Deep Sandglow Yellow and Keswick Green – the Defender 110 Edition gets a contrast black-colour finish on areas such as the bonnet, brake calipers and rear recovery eyes.

Deep Sandglow Yellow harks back to the iconic Trophy events which are exclusive to Defender owners and incorporate demanding drives across some of the world’s most gruelling terrains. Keswick Green, meanwhile, references a core area of Defender use in the UK.

Trophy badges are dotted here and there

As expected, the Trophy Edition also comes with a series of upgrades to help it take on more difficult surfaces. New 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels wear all-terrain tyres, while a rear scuff plate and gloss black wheel arch protection should help the Defender to shrug off lighter impacts.

There are also Trophy decals on the bonnet and c-pillar to help differentiate this model from others in the Defender range and there are illuminated Trophy kickplates inside too. All cars get Ebony Windsor leather seats as well to add a level of luxury to the experience.

The Trophy Edition comes with a number of adventure-focused touches

A specially-developed Trophy Edition Accessory Pack is also available as an optional extra. When equipped, it adds an expedition roof rack for extra storage space alongside a deployable roof ladder to help with access to the roof. A side-mounted gear carrier provides some additional stowage room, too, while a raised air intake for dust filtration is also included. It comes for an additional £4,995.

The new Defender 110 Trophy Edition can be ordered now with prices starting from £89,810 inclusive of the Trophy Edition Accessories pack.