Genesis updates GV60 with longer range and more technology

Genesis has upgraded its core electric car – the GV60 – with a longer range and more technology than before.

Introduced in 2022, the GV60 arrived as the Korean brand’s first electric vehicle, which is underpinned by the same platform that you’ll find underneath cars like the Kia EV6.

Now, Genesis has seen fit to upgrade the GV60, following on from updates made to the larger Electrified GV70.

The rotating ‘orb’ remains a highlight of the GV60

Available to order from July 1, the updated GV60 now brings a range of up to 348 miles from a single charge, a rise on the 321 miles you would’ve been able to extract from the previous version. As before, it incorporates 800-volt charging technology which allows the GV60 to accept charging speeds of up to 350kW. When equipped to a rapid charger of this speed, Genesis says that the GV60 can go from 10 to 80 per cent charge in 18 minutes.

For the first time, the GV60 gets a new ‘Virtual Gearshift’ system which uses software to recreate the sound and feel of a traditional gearbox, accessed via the steering wheel-mounted paddles. Genesis has also upgraded the GV60’s brakes to utilise augmented technology which allows them to automatically adjust braking force depending on traffic flow and navigation information.

The GV60 has gained more range than before

The new GV60 is also available with a range of performance upgrades such as an electronic slip differential and a dedicated ‘Drift Mode’ which can help to make it even more engaging to drive.

Other options include an upgraded Bang and Olufsen sound system and a Digital Centre Mirror which transmits the footage taken from a rear-mounted camera to the rear-facing mirror.

Prices for the new Genesis GV60 are expected to be announced shortly.