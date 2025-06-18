Flock of ducks make themselves at home in Nottinghamshire car dealership

A car dealership in Nottinghamshire has had some very unusual customers through the door – a family of hungry ducks from the nearby river.

After their pond nearby was filled in, it appears that the quacking family searched out the dealership as they scouted for a new nesting spot.

V12 Sports and Classics in Worksop lies close to the Chesterfield Canal and River Ryton and it seems that the ducks have picked out the dealership as an ideal place to stop and take a break.

The ducks find themselves quite at home in the dealership car park

Using specially-sourced food, the team at the dealership have kept their new clientele happy, though the ducks seem quick to return to the site if they’ve not been able to find a meal out in the wild.

Dean Pemberton, general manager, said: “We were so pleased to be able to help the ducks and we’ve definitely acquired some new friends.

“There were only four when we started to keep an eye on them, but the family soon grew and there were more than 60 at one point! A lot flew away and others fell victim to various predators unfortunately. We’re now on the third generation and we and our customers love them.”

Kelton Wardle feeds the ducks

The team’s work – with co-ordinators Tracy and Barbara – seems to have worked, with the team welcoming some newly-hatched ducklings into the dealership.

Dean added: “Twelve ducklings just appeared one day,’’ he explained. ‘‘We went out as normal one morning, and there they were, paddling towards us. We do our best to keep them safe and away from foxes but it’s not always easy and they become a bit too confident if anything.

“They will approach anyone and if we go out to the forecourt to move a couple of cars, they think we’re planning to feed them again. We don’t want the staff to get too distracted because we do have a business to run at the end of the day!”