Suzuki e-Vitara goes on sale priced from £29,999

Suzuki has announced prices for its first EV with the e-Vitara SUV.

From launch, there will be two trim levels on offer with the entry-level Motion priced from £29,999 and the flagship Ultra coming in at £35,799. However, further specifications are yet to be revealed at this stage.

There will be two trim levels available. (Suzuki)

Under the bonnet, there will be a choice of two battery packs. The first is a 49kWh unit and single electric motor that can do a claimed 214 miles on a single charge. The second is a 64kWh battery pack that can manage up to 265 miles between trips to the plug and you’ll be able to get this version with Suzuki’s Allgrip-e electric four-wheel-drive system.

Prices start from £29,999. (Suzuki)

All models are compatible with DC rapid charging and can be topped up at speeds of 150kW, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent charge to take 45 minutes.

Also, Suzuki will offer customers a free Ohme home charger installation if they order an e-Vitara before September 30 to make ownership a little bit easier.

Underneath its skin, the e-Vitara sits on the same body, chassis and underpinnings as Toyota’s new Urban Cruiser as part of the two Japanese firm’s joint venture partnership.

Further details will be announced nearer the car’s launch date in July.