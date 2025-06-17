Nissan’s new Leaf brings bold new look and 375-mile range

Nissan’s new Leaf has been unveiled, bringing a more tech-focused approach than before alongside a distinctive look.

Built at the firm’s production facility in Sunderland, the new Leaf continues a model range which has proven successful for Nissan with close to 700,000 examples sold since the car’s debut in 2010.

The new Leaf will still be made in Sunderland

It’ll be available with two different battery sizes – 52kWh and 75kWh – delivering respective ranges of 270 and 375 miles. Thanks to 150kW rapid charging capability, up to 260 miles of range can be added in 30 minutes, according to Nissan. The Leaf also comes equipped with vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology, which allows users to power domestic devices via the car’s on-board energy supply.

Sitting on the same CMF-EV platform as the larger Ariya, the new Leaf has been designed to offer a comfortable ride while a range of assistance systems comes equipped as standard. These included Nissan’s ProPilot steering and throttle assistance, as well as e-Pedal Step, which allows drivers to pilot the car using just the throttle, with the car slowing down without the need for the brake.

The interior features two large screens

Inside, the Leaf features twin 14.3-inch displays with Google’s Automotive system included as standard. Because of this, the Leaf gets many Google-based functions – such as Maps and Play Store – pre-installed without the need for a smartphone. A dedicated app means that users can remotely check the car’s charging state and cabin temperature remotely via their phones, too.

Nissan says that orders for the new Leaf will begin in autumn ahead of first deliveries in spring 2026. Prices and further specifications are expected to be released closer to that time, too.