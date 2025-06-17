Honda’s Super EV Concept to debut at upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed

Honda is set to fully unveil its Super EV Concept at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Shown wearing camouflage driving in the uk, the new concept is billed as a ‘new all-electric urban concept vehicle’, designed to offer a compact option to urban drivers. With its small dimensions, the Super EV could come as a follow-up to Honda’s retro-inspired e city car.

While details are quite limited at present, the Super EV has boxy, upright proportions which could offer greater levels of interior headroom than with a typical city car. Boxy arches continue to retro theme, while the photos also show that the charging port is located on the ‘nose’ of the car for easier access.

Honda’s 0 SUV will be on static display

Honda will also be using the West Sussex event to showcase a number of its other cars for the first time, including the Prelude and Civic Type R Ultimate Edition which will both be heading up the famous hillclimb. In addition, Honda’s new 0 SUV will be making its static debut.

A trio of motorcycles will also be appearing at Goodwood with the EV Fun Concept, Urban EV Concept and V3 engine concept all being there for visitors to get up close with.

The EV Fun Concept will be one of a number of Honda motorcycles at Goodwood

Dakar Rally winner Ricky Brabec will also be riding his 2020 race-winning CRF450 Rally up the hill climb while Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness will pilot his CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place from 10-13 July.