Audi’s new Q3 aims to eclipse the success of its predecessor

Audi has introduced its latest generation of Q3, which brings a fresh new look and a range of efficient engines.

The popular compact SUV has been completely redesigned ahead of its on-sale date this July.

Priced from £38,800, the new Q3 gets a fresh new exterior look which brings it closer into line with other SUVs within the Audi range, such as the Q8 and Q7. At the front, there’s a large grille and slim headlights, while at the rear, you’ll find a continuous LED light strip with an illuminated Audi badge.

The Audi badge at the rear illuminates

One of the largest changes comes inside with a new ‘steering wheel control unit’. Essentially, this integrates two new steering column levers, which Audi says help to boost storage space in the centre console. Now, the lever on the right acts as the gear selector, while the one on the right operates lights and windshield wipers.

The Q3 also gets a 488-litre boot, while a sliding rear bench allows users to prioritise boot space or back-seat legroom. If, for instance, the bench seat is slid all the way forward, boot space expands to 575 litres while with these seats folded down it can be boosted to 1,386 litres.

The new Q3 is being launched with a series of engine options. Things kick off with an entry-level four-cylinder petrol with 148bhp, while a range-topping 2.0-litre four-cylinder brings 259bhp and acts as the most powerful option in the line-up.

Audi has redesigned the wheel stalks

A plug-in hybrid option will also be available, bringing together petrol and electric power. Audi says that its large 19.7kWh battery can provide up to 74 miles of electric-only power, while 50kW rapid charging capability allows for a 10 to 80 per cent charge in under half an hour. Prices for the e-hybrid version start from £45,800.

Audi has also redesigned the Q3’s suspension system to provide a more comfortable ride, though sports suspension remains available on certain grades to add a more dynamic edge to the car.

The new Q3 goes on sale in July with e-hybrid sales kicking off in August.