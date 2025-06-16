These are the fastest charging EVs

Electric vehicles are becoming a popular sight on our roads and improving charging times are one of the driving forces behind that.

A common concern for those considering EV ownership is how long it will take to recharge if while out on the road — and how long will I have to wait for someone else to charge if I can’t do so immediately.

However, with technology progressing, these charging times are also dropping and making an EV a lot easier to live with.

The cars on this list are some of the quickest to charge up on the market today, while being practical, fast and good looking too.

Lotus Eletre



The Eletre is Lotus’ flagship SUV. (Lotus)

Lotus’ brand image has drastically changed in the last couple of years. It’s gone from producing some of the lightest and driver-focused cars to the largest and fastest EVs on the market.

The Eletre is the firm’s flagship SUV and comes with a massive 112kWh battery pack and dual electric motors to produce a total of either 612bhp or 905bhp – making it one of the most powerful production cars on sale.

It’s compatible with DC rapid charging and Lotus claims that the car can charge at speeds of up to 350kW, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent top up to take less than 20 minutes.

Audi e-tron GT



The e-tron GT is a sleek four-door coupe (Audi)

Audi’s sleek four-door electric coupe is one of the best on the market and for good reason.

Not only does it look good, but it drives very well with an excellent level of quality and refinement.

Under the bonnet, there is a 97kWh battery pack and dual electric motors to provide a total of 584bhp or 671bhp when launch control is applied.

Audi claims that the car is compatible with speeds of up to 320kW from a DC rapid charger, taking the car from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes – making it one of the fastest EVs on sale to charge.

Porsche Taycan



The Taycan can be charged up at speeds of up to 320kW. (Porsche)

The Porsche Taycan is a great four-door electric grand tourer which is not only fast, but fun to drive and has bucket loads of grip.

The interior feels premium with lots of equipment that comes as standard

Powering the car, there is a choice of two battery packs, but the larger 105kWh unit with dual electric motors can do 0-60mph in 2.1 seconds if you go for the hot Turbo GT with the optional Weissach Pack.

Similar to the Audi e-tron GT, the Taycan can charge at speeds of up to 320kW from a DC rapid charger, taking a 10 to 80 per cent fill up in just 15 minutes.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Ioniq 5 is a great all-rounder. (Hyundai)

Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 offers a engaging driving experience, while featuring tonnes of interior space and comes very well-equipped.

For the performance buyer, there is even a hot ‘N’ model which comes with a 84kWh battery pack with dual electric motors to produce 607bhp.

However, even the standard car’s powertrain will be plenty enough for most buyers as it comes in a choice of 63kWh or 84kWh units.

The larger 84kWh unit comes with an electric motor that produces a total of 222bhp and can travel up to a claimed 354 miles on a single charge.

The car in this configuration is compatible with 260kW DC rapid charging, which enables a 10 to 80 per cent top up to be completed in 18 minutes.

Tesla Model 3



The Model 3 is one of the world’s best-selling EVs. (Tesla)

One of the world’s best-selling EVs is the Tesla Model 3 and it’s easy to see why.

Not only does it look good, but it features lots of standard equipment and it has a very minimalist interior design, which makes it look cleaner and decluttered.

It’s also practical with a decent amount of boot space and rear seat room shouldn’t be a problem for average sized adults.

Under the bonnet, there is a choice of multiple battery packs, but the larger 75kWh unit comes with more power and a greater charging capacity.

It’s available with a choice of dual motor all-wheel-drive or single motor rear-wheel-drive layouts, but the latter model is compatible with 250kW DC rapid charging, taking the car from a 10 to 80 per cent charge in less than 30 minutes.

Xpeng G6



The G6 is a new Chinese SUV. (Xpeng)

The Chinese firm is one you may have never heard of, but Xpeng has recently launched its first model here in the UK with the G6.

The G6 is a rival to the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 and features a coupe-esque body style and flush door handles to make it more aerodynamic.

Under the bonnet, there is a choice of two battery packs, but the Long Range model with the larger 87.5kWh model offers a better claimed electric range of 354 miles and can be charged at speeds of 280kW from a DC rapid charger, taking a 10 to 80 per cent top up in 20 minutes.

Kia EV6



The EV6 is a good looking and practical alternative. (Kia)

The Kia EV6 is almost identical to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, but that’s what makes it so good.

The driving experience of the EV6 is engaging and dynamic, while the interior is spacious and more than practical enough for a family.

It comes with a vast amount of standard equipment and all versions come with Kia’s seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty.

There is a choice of two battery packs, but the larger dual motor all-wheel-drive model comes equipped with an 84kWh unit, which offers a claimed range of 339 miles and can charge at speeds of up to 258kW from a DC charger, taking 18 minutes to go from 10 to 80 per cent.