Renault looks to the future of the fire service with R4 Vision4rescue

Renault is bringing electric vehicles to the emergency services with the R4 Vision4rescue.

The French firm has teamed up with sustainable mobility specialists Software Republique to create this new concept.

Compared to the standard R4, the Vision4rescue features an extra 15mm of ground clearance, graphic codes down the side profile, Combustion Red paintwork, integrated roof bars and a slate-grey chevron pattern on the bonnet and roof.

It features a split boot with two storage boxes and a sliding desktop. (Renault)

Though there is an additional electric motor on the rear-axle to make permanent all-wheel-drive, Renault has not revealed the full powertrain that the vehicle will be using.

Inside, there is a polished metal bar that is located in front of the passenger, which can be used as a grab handle or to fit walkie talkies and there are bespoke seats with a ‘PinPon’ pattern as well as fire service logos embroidered onto them.

At the back, there is a split boot where the parcel shelf has been replaced with a sliding desktop and two screens connected to a computer. In addition, the lower section features two storage boxes, designed to hold emergency equipment such as helmets, bags and electrical devices.

The R4 Vision4rescue is just a concept for now, with no plans to put it into production. However, the standard R4 is on sale now priced from £26,995 and £30,995 for the flagship Iconic model.