Golf GTI Edition 50 sets new lap record at the Nurburgring for Volkswagen road cars

The Golf GTI Edition 50 has just broken the lap record around the famous Nurburgring race track, Germany, for the fastest road-going Volkswagen ever.

It set a lap time of 7:46.13 minutes around the 13 mile track and was being driven by racing driver Benny Leuchter – which is 1.2 seconds faster than his last record which was broken in 2022 in a Volkswagen Golf R.

As an option, the GTI Edition 50 will be available with a Performance Package, which includes tweaks to the chassis setup and lightweight 19-inch semi-slick Bridgestone tyres – specifically made for the car.

Benny Leuchter driving the Golf GTI Edition 50. (Volkswagen)

Although Volkswagen hasn’t specifically announced what the exterior or interior of the car features, from the images we can see, the car comes with a black roof, wing mirror caps and alloy wheels, as well as the famous honeycomb-effect front grille and famous GTI red stripe across the front end.

Inside, there are sport bucket seats and carbon fibre trim that runs across the dashboard.

Leuchter said: “The new Golf GTI Edition 50 is a statement with which Volkswagen expresses the pure GTI idea – the combination of superior drive power and highly precise chassis with front-wheel-drive – more effectively than ever before.”

He added: “Three years ago, I wouldn’t have thought that I could ever beat the lap time of the outstanding Golf R with a front-wheel-drive Golf GTI as clearly as I have now. The fact that this has now happened – in quite bad weather, by the way – actually says everything about the successful setup and extraordinary potential of this GTI.”

The Golf GTI Edition 50 will be showcased at the 24 Hours of Nurburgring on June 20, with more details of the car to be revealed in due course.