First Drive: Alpine’s A290 is here to offer a classic hot-hatch experience

What is it?

GTS models get a more powerful motor





That’s where the Alpine A290 is looking to change things. With typical French flair, boxy 80s-inspired looks and an interior packed with cool features, it could be the hot hatch for modern times. Is that the case, though? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

Sleek lights create a distinctive look





Upgraded suspension is there to give better cornering ability while inside, there’s an altogether more sporty design with a driver-focused look and feel. There are also neat touches, such as a cool-looking switch on the wheel which increases or decreases the amount of regenerative braking you get. A dedicated ‘overtake’ button unlocks the full potential of the electric motor, too.

What’s under the bonnet?

Alpine added beefed-up brakes and revised suspension to the A290 over the Renault 5





Speaking of charge, you can top up the A290 at speeds of up to 100kW, which would return a 15 to 80 per cent top-up in 30 minutes. You’re looking in the region of seven hours for a full charge via a conventional home wallbox, too, which isn’t bad considering the range you get at the end.

What’s it like to drive?

The A290 is the first electric model from Alpine





The toggle for the regeneration is fun, but we’d rather it were wheel-mounted paddles, as this would introduce an extra layer of involvement. But with its upgraded brakes and suspension, the latter of which toes a pleasant line between support and comfort, the A290 makes every drive feel a little special.

How does it look?

All cars get alloy wheels as standard





There are two primary blue colours to choose from with the A290 currently, alongside a mix of blacks and whites. We’d argue that this car is screaming out for some brighter colours, so hopefully Alpine will introduce some further options down the line.

What’s it like inside?

The interior of the A290 is focused around the driver





One thing that seems to be lacking in the A290 is internal storage – there’s not a cupholder to be found and the side pockets are very small. This could prove annoying, particularly if you’d like to bring a drink along with you.

What’s the spec like?

An ‘overtake’ button adds a boost of power





If you’re happier with a lower-powered version, then the standard ‘GT’ specification lowers the price back to £33,500 and still gets the same high level of equipment. With a 0-60mph time of 7.2 seconds, it’s still more than nippy enough to keep things interesting, too.

Verdict

It could’ve been quite easy for the Alpine A290 to trade on looks alone, but fortunately, there’s far more going on here than just head-turning design. The A290 feels like it stands proud in the current EV market, with pleasant handling and a suspension setup that ensures you can use this car every day without getting annoyed at an overly firm ride.

A small size gives the A290 a more useable edge and – slight interior practicality issues aside – there’s no reason why this Alpine couldn’t slot into daily life like a charm.