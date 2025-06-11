Audi adds new e-hybrid model to Q5 line-up

Audi has expanded its new range of Q5 models with a plug-in hybrid model.

Badged Q5 e-hybrid, the new addition – which is available in both SUV and coupe-inspired Sportback configuration – uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which is then linked to a 20.7kWh battery. Audi says this setup will allow for up to 62 miles of electric-only driving.

The Q5 is available in both SUV and Sportback bodystyles

With a total output of 295bhp, the Q5 e-hybrid will also manage 0-60mph in six seconds before carrying onwards to a top speed of 155mph. All versions get quattro all-wheel-drive for improved traction in poor conditions, too. Audi says that the Q5 e-hybrid can accept a charging speed of up to 11kW, which would result in a 100 per cent charge taking two and a half hours.

Compared with the previous Q5 e-hybrid, the new model gets a higher level of regenerative braking than before. This can be adjusted by using the paddles on the steering wheel, too, or will be actively managed in conjunction with the car’s navigation system. For instance, it might change to a lower level of recuperation when travelling on the motorway, or increase it in urban areas to enhance braking.

All cars get a high level of standard equipment

Priced from £56,750, the new Q5 e-hybrid comes highly equipped as standard, with features such as sports suspension, 19-inch alloy wheels and LED headlights included on all models. An adjustable rear bench seat is also added, allowing the rear seats to be moved forward or back to prioritise either boot space or passenger leg room.

The new Q5 e-hybrid is available to order now in both SUV and Sportback bodystyles ahead of first customer deliveries commencing in September.