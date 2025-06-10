Updated Discovery Sport gains new look and more standard equipment

Land Rover’s Discovery Sport has been refreshed for 2025 with a design update and some new specifications.

Following on from updated versions of the Defender and Discovery, the Discovery Sport is one of the latest cars in the JLR stable to gain an upgrade.

Entry-level Dynamic S cars now have updated alloy wheel designs to choose from, while areas such as the lower body sides and grille, wheel arches and lower bumpers are finished in gloss black.

The updated Discovery Sport is available with a series of new specifications

New to the Discovery Sport range is the flagship Metropolitan trim, which is a specification already implemented on the larger Discovery. When selected, this setup brings a silver finish to the Discovery badges at the front and rear, while the front grille has a silver foil insert for a more distinctive appearance.

Inside, Metropolitan-specification cars add leather seats, with the front two chairs being both heated and cooled. There is also a 14-speaker Meridian sound system and a cabin purification system to help remove any unwanted particles from the air entering the interior of the car.

Then there’s the new Landmark edition, which adds in extra functionality to the Discovery Sport. For instance, the rear seats get a slide and recline function, while a standard-fit panoramic sunroof helps to make the interior of the car a little lighter.

The Discovery Sport is available with a number of powertrains, including a plug-in hybrid

All versions get an 11.4-inch infotainment screen as standard, running JLR’s Pivi Pro software. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both included to help make smartphone mirroring easier.

As before, the Discovery Sport remains available with a range of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid petrol engines, as well as a pair of diesels. The new Discovery Sport range starts from £45,440.