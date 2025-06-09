Aston Martin’s Valkyrie LM is a Le Mans-inspired track day special

Aston Martin has created a limited run of new Valkyrie models based on the firm’s Le Mans racer.

Whereas the existing Valkyrie AMR Pro is a track-only version of the standard Valkyrie supercar, the LM draws many of its features from the race car that will be entering this week’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Limited to just 10 examples, the Valkyrie LM gets a 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine – the same as the one in Aston’s race car. With 697bhp it’s enormously powerful, but gets a race-optimised dry sump system and a bespoke track-ready exhaust to help it achieve the maximum performance possible.

Numerous aerodynamic features help the LM to stick to the ground

The car’s seven-speed sequential gearbox with semi-automatic gear paddle shifters is the same as that on the Le Mans racer, while the LM also benefits from an upgraded suspension system and bespoke tyres from Pirelli.

Adrian Hallmark, Aston Martin CEO, said: “In all its forms, there is nothing on Earth that compares to Valkyrie. The Le Mans contender is unique amongst its peers, not least the breathtaking 6.5-litre V12 engine that provides the beating heart for the only competitive hypercar bred from a road car.

“Valkyrie LM is an exquisite opportunity to be part of the most exclusive Aston Martin owners club in the world; a group who can immerse themselves in the purest and most comparable endurance driving experience, one that would otherwise only be available to our works drivers operating at the very limit of sportscar racing’s highest echelon.”

The steering wheel has a dedicated display and shift lights

The LM also incorporates a race-specification interior, with a six-point FIA-approved safety harness and full fire suppression system equipped. The steering wheel, meanwhile, has an integrated display and shift lights.

There is no word on price for the Valkyrie LM, but it’s expected to exceed the £2.5 million required for the road-going version.