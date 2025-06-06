These are the best diesel cars on sale today

Diesels are starting to become overshadowed by the rise in hybrid and electric powertrains.

However, that doesn’t mean that they should be overlooked, as diesel cars offer great economy, long driving ranges and can be very cheap to run.

If you cover lots of miles and travel up and down the motorway, a diesel could make perfect sense.

The cars on this list provide decent fuel economy, while being practical, refined and efficient – making them great mile munchers.

So, in this article we’ve compiled a list of the best diesel cars on sale in the UK today.

Skoda Kodiaq



The Kodiaq is a great family car. (Skoda)

One of the best cars on the market, let alone a diesel, is the Skoda Kodiaq.

This family-friendly SUV is available with a choice of five or seven-seats and is quiet, refined and comfortable.

The Kodiaq features lots of interior space, handy cubby holes around the cabin and a decent amount of standard equipment.

Under the bonnet, there is a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine with a choice of two power outputs of either a 148bhp or 190bhp that benefits from four-wheel-drive.

Skoda claims the lesser powered model can achieve up to 51.9mpg and pumps out between 139 and 149g/km of CO2, while the more powerful unit can manage up to 45.4mpg and churns out between 163 and 169g/km of CO2.

Volkswagen Golf



The Golf is the benchmark when it comes to family hatchbacks. (Volkswagen)

The Volkswagen Golf is the benchmark when it comes to small family hatchbacks, and the German giant still produces some of the best diesel engines around.

The Golf is a sensible choice as it offers a good driving experience, it’s refined, comfortable and well built. It’s also practical with lots of interior space and has a decent sized boot.

The latest Golf can be specified with a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that produces either 113bhp or 148bhp. The former can manage a claimed 64.6mpg and produces 115g/km of CO2, while the higher powered model returns 61.7mpg and emits 120g/km.

Land Rover Defender



The Defender is a tough and rugged off-roader. (Land Rover)

One of the most well known off-roaders is Land Rover’s Defender.

The latest model brings retro styling with modern rough and ready off-road technology to make this one of the most capable family SUVs around.

It comes in several body styles and a choice of diesel engines to suit a wide range of buyers.

Under the bonnet, there is a 3.0-litre engine that produces either 245bhp in the ‘D250’ model or 345bhp in the ‘D350’ model. The former can manage a claimed 31.8mpg and produces 220g/km of CO2, while the latter variant manages 33.2mpg on the combined cycle and pumps out 240g/km.

Mercedes C-Class



The C-Class is a comfortable and efficient saloon. (Mercedes)

206 MBCThe compact executive class is dominated by German car makers and the Mercedes C-Class is one of the best in this segment.

It has great looks, a premium-feeling interior, lots of on-board technology and a decent amount of space inside.

Also, with a choice of frugal diesel engines on offer, it makes the C-Class a great motorway mile muncher.

Under the bonnet, you can get the car with a choice of two diesels badged the C 220d and C 300d.

Both come fitted with the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, but the smaller 220 model produces 197bhp and the 300 generates 261bhp. In terms of economy, the former manages a claimed 58.9mpg and produces 121g/km of CO2, while the 300 can achieve a claimed 54.3mpg and churns out 133g/km.

Skoda Superb Estate



The Superb Estate is an almost complete car. (Skoda)

The second Skoda on this list is the Superb Estate and for good reason.

Not only does it offer excellent levels of refinement and comfort, but its cavernous boot space of 690 litres makes it one of the most practical cars on the market.

There is a choice of diesel engines available that are the same as in the aforementioned Kodiaq, being a 2.0-litre turbocharged unit with either 148bhp or 190bhp with four-wheel-drive.

In terms of economy, Skoda claims that the former variant can manage up to 58.5mpg and emits between 127 and 134g/km of CO2, while the latter can achieve a claimed 48.6mpg and produces 152 and 156g/km of CO2.

Kia Sorento

The Sorento is Kia’s largest combustion SUV. (Kia)

The Sorento is Kia’s largest combustion SUV in its range.

It’s good to drive, has plenty of standard equipment and comes with a choice of petrol, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and diesel engines.

It’s also practical, with a great amount of space inside and all models come with Kia’s seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty.

The diesel engine on offer is a 2.2-litre unit with all-wheel-drive that produces 190bhp, can manage a claimed 43.5mpg and emits 170g/km of CO2.

BMW X5

The X5 was BMW’s first SUV. (BMW)

The X5 is the longest serving SUV in BMW’s model line-up and it’s not hard to see why.

It performs very well when it comes to driving dynamics with great handling and decent performance, while its practical interior makes it a firm favourite on the school run.

BMW offers the X5 with a choice of just one diesel engine, which is badged ‘30d’. It’s a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine that produces a total of 294bhp and can do a claimed 38.2mpg whole producing between 194 and 204g/km of CO2.