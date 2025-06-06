The Porsche 963 RSP is a road-legal Le Mans race car for the road

Porsche has revealed a one-off road-legal version of the 963 Le Mans race car with the RSP.

The 963 RSP has been built to celebrate 50 years since the German manufacturer revealed the Count Rossi 917 race car for the road in 1975.

It’s powered by a 4.6-litre twin-turbocharged V8 with an electric motor. (Porsche)

Under the bonnet, there is a 4.6-litre twin-turbocharged V8 mated to an electric motor and boasts 800-volt technology. Porsche claims that the drivetrain shares 80 per cent of its components with the firm’s 918 Spyder hypercar from 2013. In total, it develops 670bhp, although further details and performance figures have not been revealed at this stage.

The car is painted in Martini Silver, while the body itself is made from Kevlar and carbon fibre. Little details such as the hinges on the doors and wing connectors are all painted in satin black with unique 3D printed ‘963 RSP’ badging located on the rear of the car.

The interior is a wash of Alcantara and carbon fibre. (Porsche)

Inside, there is a mixture of soft tan leather and Alcantara, a carbon fibre bulkhead, air conditioned seats – similar to the race car and 3D printed cup holders.

Timo Resch, Porsche Cars North America president and CEO, said: “This really started out as a “what if?” – a passion project by a small team of enthusiasts at Penske and at Porsche who together imagined a version of the 963 that really resembled as closely as possible the spirit and appearance of the Count Rossi 917”

He added: “The 917 from the story was every inch a race car – albeit one driven on the road – and we took the same approach with the 963 RSP. It uses beautiful materials of the best quality available, but is still every bit a race car underneath.”

The 963 RSP is just a one-off for now, with details unknown whether the car will go into production at this stage.