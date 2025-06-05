These are the best hybrid SUVs on sale

The hybrid SUV market is booming right now and that’s because they offer low running costs with practical interiors.

Almost every car manufacturer has jumped onto the SUV bandwagon in recent years and the latest offerings are the best yet.

A hybrid car comes with a petrol or diesel engine mated to an electric motor. The combustion engine provides power at higher speeds and to the battery when not in use, and then at slower speeds around town, the electric motor kicks in to enable the vehicle to coast using electricity.

A plug-in hybrid car is similar to a regular hybrid with the addition of a battery pack on board which enables a range of pure electric driving over a certain distance.

Hybrids are better for around town use, while plug-in hybrids are better for company car drivers and those who cover a lot of miles.

The cars on this list offer lots of practicality, durability and would be a perfect family wagon.

In this article, we’ve compiled a list of the best hybrid SUVs on sale in the UK today.

Kia Sportage



The Sportage is one of Britain’s best-selling cars. (Kia)

Britain’s best-selling car, the Kia Sportage can be equipped with an efficient hybrid powertrain.

It comes with a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor that produces a total of 207bhp, while running costs should be low with Kia claiming the car can achieve up to 49.6mpg and that CO2 emissions are just 128g/km.

The Sportage looks good, is decent to drive and comes with lots of interior space, making it an ideal car for families.

Plus, all new Sportages come with Kia’s seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty as standard.

Hyundai Tucson



The Tucson is practical and efficient. (Hyundai)

Underneath its skin, the Hyundai Tucson is the same car as the Kia Sportage and features an efficient hybrid powertrain.

Just like its Korean twin, the car is powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor that generates a total of 215bhp, can manage a claimed 54.3mpg and pumps out 134g/km of CO2.

The Tucson’s exterior design features lots of curves and bold lines and there is a sporty N-Line trim level which gives you a few extra performance-oriented touches.

Also, space inside is vast with loads of rear seat space and plenty of cubby holes up front for all of your passengers belongings.

And, all new Tucsons come with Hyundai’s five-year or 100,000-mile too.

Lexus RX

The RX is comfortable and relaxing to drive. (Lexus)

Lexus knows a thing or two when it comes to hybrid powertrains and its latest RX is one of the best on the market.

To drive, it’s quiet, has a premium-feeling interior and has a smooth ride – perfect for long journeys.

Under the bonnet, there is a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to an electric motor that churns out 241bhp. Lexus claim that the car has a combined fuel consumption figure of up to 44.8mpg and that it only produces 143g/km of CO2.

Also, because it’s a Lexus, it will come with the firm’s Relax Warranty, which means that if you get your car serviced at a franchised dealer, you will get a year’s warranty with the car up to 10 years or 100,000-miles.

Dacia Duster



The Duster is great value for money. (Dacia)

If you’re on a budget and want a hybrid SUV, then look no further than the Dacia Duster.

The Duster has always carried value on its side and the latest model is by far the best iteration yet.

The hybrid model features a 1.6-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor that produces 138bhp. Dacia claims that it has a combined MPG figure of 56.5 and that CO2 emissions are a low 112g/km.

It may be cheap, but that doesn’t mean nasty, as the Duster represents excellent value for money and it feels grown-up and provides a comfortable ride.

Toyota CH-R



The CH-R is a quirky alternative. (Toyota)

The Toyota CH-R is a good looking and interesting alternative.

With its coupe-esque styling, two-tone paintwork and flush door handles, it stands out from a rather mundane crowd.

It comes with plenty of standard equipment and is decent to drive with precise handling and good body control around the corners.

Powering the car, there is a choice of two powertrains. The former is a 1.8-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor that gives out 138bhp, while the latter is a punchier 2.0-litre unit with electric motor that boosts power up to 194bhp. Plus, both models produce the same 111g/km of CO2 and Toyota claims that the CH-R in hybrid guise can manage between 57.6 and 58.8mpg on the combined cycle.

All Toyotas come with the firm’s Relax Scheme warranty too, allowing for up to 10 years or 100,000-miles of cover if you get the car serviced at a franchised dealer.

Lexus LBX



The LBX is Lexus’ smallest model. (Lexus)

If you want something a little bit smaller but still carries a premium badge, then the Lexus LBX could be the answer.

It comes with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor that develops 134bhp. What’s more, running costs should be very low as Lexus claims the LBX can manage 62.7mpg and produces just 102g/km of CO2.

To drive, it handles well and there is little body roll around the corners which makes the car one of the best-in-class for driving dynamics.

Skoda Kodiaq PHEV



The Kodiaq is a great all-rounder. (Skoda)

If you’re thinking of another alternative, then how about a plug-in hybrid? PHEVs are an even closer stepping stone to EV ownership as they can run up to a certain distance on pure electric power.

One of the best on the market is the Skoda Kodiaq. It comes equipped with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor and 25.7kWh battery pack that the manufacturer claims can take the car up to 75 miles on electric power.

The Kodiaq is very practical with lots of interior space and has handy little cubby holes throughout the cabin.

It’s also good to drive and very refined, while the quality of the materials used throughout is one of the best-in-class.