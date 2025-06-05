Honda reveals new Civic Type R ‘Ultimate Edition’

Honda has revealed a limited run-out model of the Civic Type R with the ‘Ultimate Edition’.

Sales of Honda’s iconic hot hatchback are due to end in Europe as of next year, so to bid the model farewell its created this Ultimate Edition. This special Civic Type R will be limited to just 40 units in Europe and features upgrades to its exterior and interior.

The exterior features a carbon rear spoiler. (Honda)

On the outside, the car is painted in Honda’s Championship White paint, there are red decals across the bonnet and down the side, with a painted black roof and carbon detailing on the rear spoiler.

Inside, there is more carbon detailing found on the centre console panel, plus additional lighting around the cup holders, under the seats, door lining, centre console and footwells.

Owners will also receive a special token and matching gift box with the car containing a numbered emblem, a carbon key ring, custom made floor mats and bespoke car cover.

Owners will receive a token with matching gift box. (Honda)

Hannah Swift, head of European strategy and product at Honda Motor Europe, said: “As we say farewell to a true icon of the Honda automobile line-up in Europe, we thought it was fitting to give the Civic Type R the ultimate send-off with this special edition model offering our customers a unique opportunity to celebrate its legacy. The industry is changing, and our model range is having to evolve with it in accordance with European legislation.”

She added: “However, Type R has always been Honda’s ultimate expression of our passion for driving excitement, and we look forward to celebrating its heritage in the weeks and months ahead.”

Prices have not been revealed at this stage, but it’s likely that the Ultimate Edition will cost more than the standard Type R’s starting price of £50,000.