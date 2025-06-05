Alpine confirms electric A110 sports car and new halo V6 hybrid supercar

Alpine has confirmed it is teeing up an electric replacement for its A110 sports car, along with revealing details of a halo V6-powered supercar.

The new A110, which is slated for reveal in full production form at the Paris Motor Show in 2026, will sit on a new platform called APP (Alpine Performance Platform). Engineers are targeting a weight of 1,450kg – around 350kg heavier than the base-spec version of the current car, but some 400kg lighter than MG’s Cyberster two-seater EV roadster.

A range of around 350 miles is anticipated from a new high-power density battery and 800-volt electrical architecture, with power coming from two in-wheel motors at the rear. Plus, there will be an all-wheel-drive version with a third motor for the front axle.

The rear in-wheel motors set-up will be similar to the system employed on the recently revealed £135,000 Renault 5 Turbo 3E super hatch, with Alpine CEO Philippe Krieff telling the PA News Agency that engineers are targeting in excess of 500 horsepower, he said: “It (the A110) will have a lot (of power) – we are thinking of evolution (to create a range of models),”

Alpine boss, and former Ferrari director of engineering, Krief said. “There will be enough (power), I can guarantee it.”

Krieff was speaking at the world premiere of the new Alpine A390 all-electric coupe-SUV. Along with the Renault 5-based A290 electric hot hatchback, the A390 represents Alpine’s first steps in developing a full product range of premium vehicles. The French brand expects to have a seven-car line-up by 2030, with the next electric A110 sitting at the very core of the range.

However, a new supercar won’t form part of Alpine’s seven-car attack on the premium market. Instead, it’ll sit separately and act as a halo model to link the brand to its Formula 1 and World Endurance Championship activities.

The Hy6 supercar will feature a hybrid powertrain. (Alpine)

The new car, due in 2028 and previewed by the hydrogen-powered Alpenglow Hy6 concept last year, will use a petrol-electric V6 powertrain.

Revealing the first technical details of the production car, Krieff said: “It (the supercar) won’t be a pure EV, (but) a hybrid with a V6 engine. It will not be a plug-in hybrid, but will be a hybrid as we need more power.”

The Alpine chief also confirmed that its R&D and Formula 1 engine facility in Viry-Chatillon, near Paris, will develop the car and its powertrain.

A power output of more than 1,000 horsepower and a weight of below 1,600kg is being targeted.