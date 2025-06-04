Peugeot reveals updated powertrains and flagship trim level for 208 and 2008

Peugeot has announced that the 208 and 2008 have received a new top tier trim level and updated powertrains.

Both cars now can be ordered in GT Premium trim which adds features such as Peugeot’s i-Connect infotainment system with 3D navigation, a wireless smartphone charger, Alcantara upholstery with green stitching and 17 or 18-inch black and diamond cut alloy wheels.

The 208 Hybrid comes with increased power and the electric version can now manage a claimed 268 miles on a single charge. (Peugeot)

The electric E-208 comes fitted with a 51kWh battery pack and electric motor. It produces a total of 154bhp, and the manufacturer claims the car can travel up to 268 miles on a single charge – which is 14 miles more than the old model.

Furthermore, the electric variants of both cars now feature a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function, which enables electrical appliances to be plugged in using the cars batteries.

Both cars come with Alcantara upholstery with green stitching. (Peugeot)

The 208 Hybrid is still available with a choice of two power outputs but power has increased with the former now producing 108bhp compared to 98bhp and the latter pumping out 143bhp over 134bhp.

The 208 is a rival to the likes of the Vauxhall Corsa and Volkswagen Polo, while the 2008 is going up against the Jeep Avenger and Alfa Romeo Junior.

Prices start at £28,905 for the 208 GT Premium and rise to £34,000 for the electric variant. Meanwhile the E-2008 GT Premium comes in at £35,095 and rises to £39,310 in E-2008 guise.