M25 motorway named the biggest hotspot for breakdowns in the UK– research

It has been revealed that the M25 motorway is Britain’s largest hotspot for breakdowns.

New research found that there were 27,335 incidents reported on the road in 2024, which equals to 238 breakdowns per mile across the year.

That’s according to motor insurance company, Go Compare, which gathered data from National Highways about motorway breakdowns.

The insurance company says that only the M1 motorway saw more incidents overall at a recorded 40,454, however it was the equivalent to 202 breakdowns per mile. Meanwhile, the M23 came in second place with a total of 3,816 incidents and 224 breakdowns per mile.

In contrast, the data found that the A329M in Berkshire had the lowest number of recorded incidents at just 81 in 2024, which is the equivalent of 20 breakdowns per mile, followed by the M45 with 167 incidents and 21 breakdowns per mile.

Tom Banks, car insurance expert at Go Compare, said: “There are several reasons why breakdowns can be more common on certain routes, such as poor maintenance, the type of traffic that uses them, and exposure to severe weather conditions. If you plan to travel on a road that’s known for breakdowns, make sure you’re ready for any potential issues and be especially careful when using the road.”

He added: “Keep things like a torch, first aid kit, tyre repair kit, portable phone charger, and jump leads handy – you never know when you might need them, and this way you’ll always be prepared. You should also check your car’s tyres, lights, fluid levels and battery health before setting off, particularly before a long journey.”