Kia Sportage receives a new look

Kia has revealed an updated version of Britain’s best-selling car, the Sportage SUV.

The exterior features new front and rear bumpers, a redesigned tiger nose radiator grille and there are some updated alloy wheel designs.

Inside, there is a new two-spoke steering wheel that has been pinched from the firm’s EV models, a 10-inch head-up display, dual 12.3-inch curved digital driver’s display and infotainment screen, as well as hidden air vents to make the interior design sleeker than before.

Under the bonnet, there is a choice of a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces a total of 148bhp. And, there is a hybrid variant with a 1.6-litre turbocharged unit mated to an electric motor that pumps out 235bhp, which can be specified in two or four-wheel-drive configurations.

In terms of practicality, the new car still provides up to 587 litres of boot space or 1,776 litres with the rear bench folded down, while on the hybrid models, there is a false floor in the boot floor to allow for extra storage.

Sjoerd Knipping, chief operating officer at Kia Europe, said: “With a fully upgraded package, ready for every adventure, the most refined Sportage ever appeals to a wide variety of customers, including our legacy customers, as it offers new levels of versatility, convenience and comfort.”

Prices and specifications for the UK market are yet to be revealed, with the car expected to arrive in showrooms in the third quarter of this year.