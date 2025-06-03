UK Drive: Can a facelift make the Isuzu D-Max the ultimate workhorse?

What is it?

(Isuzu)

Pick-up trucks are becoming an increasingly popular sight on UK roads, and that’s because they offer a little bit of everything.

Their rugged four-wheel-drive off-road capabilities, wrapped in a high-riding cabin and practical load bed makes them the perfect family workhorse or commercial vehicle.

Isuzu is a relatively unheard of brand in the passenger vehicle segment, however the Japanese firm has made a name for itself in the commercial world and the D-Max is by far one of its most successful models.

So, to boost its appeal, Isuzu has given its beloved pick-up and few nips and tucks to make it even better than before.

What’s new?

(Isuzu)

The biggest changes are on the outside with the vehicle now featuring new front headlights, a revised bonnet, updated radiator grille and the front fog lights have been repositioned.

At the back, there are some new tail light designs and the flagship ‘V-Cross’ model gets model-specific lettering on the tailgate.

Inside, the dashboard design has been updated, there is new seat upholstery and a new information display. Also, there is a new ‘Rough Terrain Mode’, which varies the power and braking sent to each wheel when it senses a lack of grip.

What’s under the bonnet?

(Isuzu)

Powering the truck is the same 1.9-litre turbocharged diesel engine found in the old truck.

In terms of power, it produces a total of 161bhp and 360Nm of torque, while 0-60mph is dispatched in 12.8 seconds and the pick-up will go onto a top speed of 112mph.

It comes with four-wheel-drive with a low-range gearbox and you have the option to switch between two-wheel-drive if you don’t need the added traction.

Our test vehicle comes equipped with a six-speed automatic gearbox, but lower-specced versions come with the option of a six-speed manual transmission.

What’s it like to drive?

(Isuzu)

Don’t go expecting the D-Max to drive like a normal car, because it doesn’t.

The driving experience has a very agricultural feel to it with the diesel engine sounding gruff and noisy under acceleration, while the ride is very jittery and firm at any speeds.

But, despite its downfalls, there are plenty of upside too, with the truck having a great turning circle, it’s easy to drive and the steering is reasonably light without it feeling too artificial. What’s more, when driving on the motorway, the engine does an excellent job of being quiet, cruising at below 2,000rpm despite its unrefined character when you put your foot down.

How does it look?

(Isuzu)

The exterior design of the D-Max has hardly changed over the years, but that doesn’t mean it looks out of date.

This latest version features a new bonnet, a revised front grille and headlight design. The Isuzu logo still sits boldly on the front end of the vehicle and the side profile of our test vehicle gets roof rails, side steps and mud flaps.

At the back, our test vehicle comes with the optional Truckman Canopy, which provides extra protection for belongings in the back and features privacy glass and pop-out rear windows for more ventilation. The tailgate also now comes with model-specific lettering and updated vertical rear tail lights.

What’s it like inside?

(Isuzu)

There have been a few changes inside over the old model, most noticeably the revised infotainment screen and dashboard design.

Our test vehicle features a nice leatherette finish on the dash and Isuzu still uses physical buttons on the steering wheel and for the climate control. However, some of the materials used on the door cards and lower down do feel cheap and flimsy.

Storage is impressive though, with a double glove box, a storage tray on the dashboard, two deep cup holders, centre armrest with underfloor storage, deep door pockets and pop-out cup holders for the driver and front passenger.

In the back, the storage continues with two rear seat pockets, two more cup holders in the foldable centre armrest and even a hook on the back of the front passenger seat. Due to the boxy design, there is plenty of head and legroom for average sized adults as well.

At the back, our Double Cab variant has a load bed of 1,520mm, it has a payload of 1,085kg and can tow up to 3,500kg.

Also, the Truckman Canopy allows for belongings to be out of sight and protected against the weather.

What’s the spec like?

(Isuzu)

The D-Max comes in several different guises, but we’re driving the flagship V-Cross model, which is the most luxurious of them all.

The entry-level Utility is available with Single Cab, Extended Cab or Double Cab body styles and starts from £27,505 (inc.VAT). It features automatic headlights, daytime running lights, black bumpers and a full size spare wheel – which may sound fairly spartan.

Our V-Cross test vehicle comes with the Double Cab bodystyle only, as well as the optional Truckman Canopy at an additional £2,400 with the total price coming in at over £50,000 (inc.VAT) – which is rather steep.

However, the V-Cross does come with plenty of standard equipment including LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, power folding door mirrors, eight speakers, leather upholstery, a nine-inch infotainment system, heated front seats and an eight-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat.

Verdict

The D-Max in certain areas does feel a bit long in the tooth now, however that doesn’t mean you should bypass this very likeable workhorse.

It’s easy to drive, good looking and with an updated interior design, feels a lot more premium than before.

The engine is noisy, unrefined and its sheer size will make driving around town a bit of a chore. But, if you take into account the D-Max’s impressive practicality with its off-road capabilities, Isuzu has still got the pick-up truck just right in this sector.