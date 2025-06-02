Toyota Aygo X gains a hybrid powertrain

Toyota has revealed an updated version of the Aygo X city car which now comes accompanied by hybrid power.

Under the bonnet, the old 71bhp 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine has been replaced with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine mated to an electric motor that produces 114bhp and can take the car from 0-60mph in under 10 seconds. Plus, efficiency has improved with the car now producing just 86g/km of CO2 compared to 110g/km on the old model.

The exterior features a new bonnet, front headlights and radiator grille, while there are flared black wheel arches and a choice of 17 or 18-inch alloy wheels.

The interior features an updated climate control unit and electronic parking brake. (Toyota)

Inside, there is a new seven-inch digital driver’s display, an updated climate control unit, as well as an electronic parking brake.

Furthermore, there is the option of a GR Sport trim level, which features a ‘G-pattern’ mesh front grille and larger alloy wheels. Meanwhile, inside, there are black and grey accents used throughout and ‘GR’ logos embroidered on the front seats.

The GR Sport features tweaked suspension and larger alloy wheels. (Toyota)

The GR Sport has tweaked suspension with tuned shock absorbers and coil springs, to improve the handling as well and the power steering has been sharpened up to make the car feel sportier.

Prices and specifications for the UK market are yet to be revealed at this stage, with the car due to go on sale towards the end of this year.