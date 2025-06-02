These are the best convertibles for all types of budgets

Summer is officially here, which means that warmer weather is hopefully on its way. In the motoring world, a convertible is one of the best ways to make the most of sunnier weather and here in the UK, we’re big fans of them despite our usually damp climate.

But if you’re new to the world of convertibles but fancy that drop-top experience, where should you start? Well, in this article, we’re going to explore your options for a variety of budgets.

Under £2,000 – Mazda MX-5



The MX-5 is one of best small affordable sports cars around. (Mazda)

If you’re wanting to get into a convertible without spending too much, then the Mazda MX-5 is a great place to start. It remains an ever-popular roadster but, because it has been on sale for a number of years across several generations, there’s usually one to fit all types of budgets.

Shopping with under £2,000 will just sneak you into a third-generation car – codenamed ‘NC’ and built from 2005 – or a lower-mileage version from the previous generation, which was made between 1998 and 2005. Whichever you opt for, you’re getting a lightweight driving experience with a hassle-free cloth folding roof.

Under £10,000 – BMW Z3

The Z3 is a future classic. (BMW)

BMW showed that you could combine premium features with a compact roadster bodystyle when it launched the Z3 back in 1995. While a decade ago, early Z3s could have been purchased for a few hundred pounds, today, clean examples are commanding far higher price tags.

A budget of £10,000 will get you into a very smart Z3, with examples with a 3.0-litre engine – over the more common 2.8- and 1.9-litre cars – available at this price point.

Under £20,000 – Audi TT

The TT comes pack full of technology and has great looks. (Audi)

The curvaceous first-generation Audi TT brought a whole new look and feel to the segment, but with a budget of £20,000 you could look into newer areas than that model. In fact, with a £20,000 budget you can get behind the wheel of a very recent TT, with 2017-age cars falling within this price tag.

At this age, the TT is packed with technology including Audi’s smart ‘Virtual Cockpit’ system which replaces the conventional dials for a customisable screen. A folding cloth roof is easy to operate via the in-car buttons, too.

Under £30,000 – Mercedes E-Class Convertible



The E-Class Cabriolet is a stylish and comfortable cruiser. (Mercedes)

Moving into the under £30,000 budget grabs a slice of luxury with the Mercedes E-Class Convertible. In keeping with previous Mercedes drop-tops, the E-Class Convertible is a premium convertible experience with a pleasant ride which makes wafting about in the sun supremely comfortable.

You’ll find the E-Class available with a range of engines at this price point, too. Plus, the E-Class Convertible remains refined even when the roof is up, making this into a great all-seasons convertible.

Under £50,000 – Porsche 718 Boxster



The 718 Boxster is one of the best all-round sports cars. (Porsche)

Step up to a £50,000 budget and it puts you into Porsche 718 Boxster territory. The latest incarnation of the Boxster is by far the sharpest yet, with excellent driving dynamics which make this car a drive to pilot no matter the occasion.

As with all used sports cars, we’d make sure that any 718 Boxster that you’re looking at has been serviced at regular intervals to make sure you have a no-issues summertime.

New car market – Aston Martin Vantage Roadster



Prices start at around £180,000 for a new Vantage Roadster. (Aston Martin)

However, if you’re in the lucky position to be shopping at the top end of the new car market, then you could look at the Aston Martin Vantage Roadster. It’s Aston Martin’s latest drop-top and combines the Vantage’s elegant style with one of the quickest folding roof systems available today.

With a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 it’s enormously powerful, too, while its cabin has some of the very best materials. Beware, though, as it doesn’t come cheap – prices start from around £180,000.