McLaren celebrates 30th anniversary of first Le Mans victory with limited-edition 750S

McLaren is celebrating 30 years since its first victory in the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans race with a new limited-edition version of the 750S supercar.

The 750S Le Mans edition pays homage to the 1995 winning F1 GTR race car with matching Le Mans Grey exterior paint. There’s the option to have it finished in McLaren’s famous orange shade, too.

The exterior features gold brake calipers, a gloss black carbon fibre roof scoop, five-spoke Le Mans wheels, a titanium exhaust finisher and carbon fibre front wings with gloss black louvres. The car also comes fitted with the firm’s ‘High Downforce Kit’ (HDK), which adds a lower front bumper, an enlarged carbon front splitter and a carbon fibre active rear spoiler.

Inside, there are Le Mans-branded floor mats, Le Mans branding on the headrests and a bespoke Le Mans dedication plaque.

Under the bonnet, the engine remains the same as in the standard car, which is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that pumps out 740bhp and enables a top speed of 206mph.

Henrik Wilhelmsmeyer, chief commercial officer at McLaren Automotive, said: “The 750S Le Mans marks not just 30 years since our debut victory in the iconic race but an exciting time for the brand with McLaren GT3 Evo cars competing in this year’s race and the announcement of our return to the top, Hypercar class in 2027.”

He added: “This exclusive 750S is the first McLaren Le Mans edition since the F1 LM to feature HDK aerodynamics and enhancements and is set to become one of our most sought-after supercars, with previous Le Mans Editions of the 650S and 720S commanding a premium over the standard models.”

Prices have not been revealed at this stage, but expect it to carry a premium over the standard 750S’ £250,000 price tag.