Bentley reveals the most powerful Bentayga yet with the new Speed

Bentley has revealed the new Bentayga Speed SUV and is the most powerful version of the model yet.

The Bentayga Speed now comes fitted with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine that produces a total of 641bhp and 850Nm of torque, which replaces the W12 unit found in the old car. In terms of acceleration, it can do 0-60mph in 3.2 seconds and will reach a top speed of 193mph whereas the previous models was 0.8 seconds slower and had a top speed of only 187mph.

The exterior feature 22-inch wheels and darkened headlamps. (Bentley)

The exterior features 22-inch alloy wheels, ‘Speed’ badges on the front doors, dark tinted headlamps and taillights. Optional extras include carbon ceramic brakes, 23-inch wheels, a black roof and painted brake calipers.

Inside, there is a bespoke ‘Speed’ driver instrument cluster, ‘Speed’ badging found on the seats and dashboard, green inserts on the seats as well as the air vents that can be finished off in either chrome or a dark tint.

The interior features lots of ‘Speed’ badging. (Bentley)

The Bentayga Speed also features all-wheel steering, which allows the rear wheels to turn independently of the front wheels at slow speeds to help with manoeuvrability and cornering.

Prices are yet to be announced, with further details to be revealed soon. But, we expect it to cost a premium over the standard Bentayga’s £170,000 starting price.