Skoda adds new SportLine 85 model to Enyaq line-up

Skoda has bolstered its Enyaq line-up with the introduction of a new SportLine 85 model.

Available to order from June 12, the new SportLine model sits alongside the existing 85x model. However, whereas that version has a dual-motor setup for all-wheel-drive and added performance, the new SportLine 85 puts a greater focus on efficiency and equipment levels with its single-motor design.

As a result, the SportLine 85 should manage up to 354 miles of range in SUV form, or 356 miles in more aerodynamic Coupe specification. Both of these figures are higher than their respective ranges for the 85x version. Though it doesn’t have two motors like the 85x, the standard 85 will still manage 0-60mph in 6.5 seconds and a top speed of 111mph.

Plus, the Enyaq can charge at speeds of up to 135kW, meaning a 10 to 80 per cent charge can be conducted in 28 minutes when the car is hooked up to a rapid charger. A full charge via a home 7kW wallbox should take around nine hours, too.

The SportLine model, which is priced from £47,260, also benefits from a 15mm drop in ride height at the front and 10mm at the rear, ensuring more accurate handling.

As standard, the Enyaq SportLine 85 comes equipped with 20-inch black alloy wheels, sports bumpers and a variety of gloss-black details. Inside, there’s a head-up display alongside sport seats, a sports steering wheel and an upgraded sound system from specialists Canton.