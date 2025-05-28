Aston Martin showcases height of personalisation with Palm Beach Edition DB12 Volante

Aston Martin has shown how far its personalisation service can go with a bespoke version of the DB12 Volante.

Called the Palm Beach Edition DB12 Volante, the one-of-one drop-top has been extensively curated by Q by Aston Martin, the firm’s in-house personalisation department.

As the name suggests, this special edition DB12 Volante draws inspiration from the sea and nautical influences, with the car’s Frosted Glass Blue exterior paint paying tribute to the sea. The paint even uses glass flakes within the topcoat to create the shimmering effect when you look at the ocean. This is contrasted by a white pinstripe which has been applied to the front splitters, side sills and rear bumpers.

The interior uses contrast blue and white leather

Inside, the Palm Beach Edition DB12 Volante features a palm-leaf motif throughout, while the seats get an aurora blue and ivory leather combination with contrast red stitching. There’s a light olive ash wood trim throughout, too, while Palm Beach’s latitude and longitude coordinates have been embossed on the leather dashboard.

Pedro Mota, regional president of Aston Martin The Americas, said: “This extraordinary DB12 Volante model perfectly encapsulates the understated elegance of both Palm Beach and Aston Martin.

Palm Beach’s coordinates are applied to the inside of the car

“Through a collaboration with Q by Aston Martin and Aston Martin Palm Beach, we have created an exceptional sportscar that merges stunning performance, artistry and luxury. This Q commissions is bound to entice more customers to create a unique specification with Q by Aston Martin, where peerless creativity and British craftsmanship generate vehicles as unique and special for their owners.”

Though this special-edition DB12 Volante is a one-off, Aston Martin says that those interested in commissioning their own Q by Aston Martin can enquire at their local dealership.