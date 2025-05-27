Volkswagen adds new Black Edition to ID.4 and ID.5

Volkswagen has introduced a new Black Edition specification to its ID.4 and ID.5 electric SUVs.

Available to order from May 29, the new specification brings extra features and equipment over the existing Match trim level.

As the name suggests, there are plenty of black-coloured elements included as part of the new trim level, including black 19-inch alloy wheels and exterior mirror housings. You’ll also find a high-gloss roof trim and rear pillar alongside black rear nameplates.

A contrast roof and gloss black pillars are included in the specification

All versions get a panoramic glass sunroof to help brighten up the interior and inside, both the new ID.4 and ID.5 Black Edition cars get Volkswagen’s ‘Plus’ interior pack with sports seats, power-adjustable lumbar support and a massage function. The seats are also trimmed in an ArtVelours microfleece upholstery.

Volkswagen says that if these additional extras were added to an existing Match-specificatiion ID.4 or ID.5, it would add an extra £4,625 to the list price, whereas Black Edition trims add £1,780 to the car’s cost.

The seats are trimmed in a fleece-like material

Prices start at £46,180 for the ID.4 Black Edition, rising to £47,900 for the dual-motor ID.4 4Motion. The ID.5 Black Edition, meanwhile, starts from £47,680. All versions get a 77kWh battery, which should return a claimed 336 miles of range in the regular ID.4, 322 miles in the 4Motion or 341 miles in the more streamlined ID.5.