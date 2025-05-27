Cupra’s Tavascan gains extra features and revised packs

Cupra has looked to strengthen its Tavascan model with a series of upgrades and new features.

The electric SUV is now available with a ‘newly tuned emotional experience’, which creates a sound in relation to throttle inputs. It’s now standard in Cupra and Performance modes, though drivers will have the option to use the car without it should they like.

A new Extreme Pack has also been introduced to the Tavascan. With it, the car gains two-tone 21-inch forged alloy wheels, alongside performance tyres for increased grip. Carrying this performance theme to the inside are heated and ventilated bucket front seats for added support.

New dual-tone alloy wheels are now included

A new steering wheel is available in textile and Dinamica options, which Cupra says ‘reflects the brand’s ongoing exploration of alternative design approaches’.

Ignasi Prieto, chief brand officer at Cupra, said: “The Cupra Tavascan embodies the brand’s electrified vision, its striking design language, and emotional driving experience.

New bucket seats give the Tavascan a more dynamic edge

“These new additions reinforce its core character and make it even more appealing to a new generation of drivers.”

A new matt bronze colour has also been made available within the Tavascan’s range of available shades, marking the first time that the car has been available with a matt finish.

Cupra says that the Tavascan can manage up to 339 miles from a single charge, while rapid charging enables a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in 28 minutes.