Cupra’s Tavascan gains extra features and revised packs

A new ‘sound signature’ is also included on the new model.

By contributor Jack Evans, PA Motoring Reporter
Published
The Tavascan is one of Cupra’s latest EVs

Cupra has looked to strengthen its Tavascan model with a series of upgrades and new features.

The electric SUV is now available with a ‘newly tuned emotional experience’, which creates a sound in relation to throttle inputs. It’s now standard in Cupra and Performance modes, though drivers will have the option to use the car without it should they like.

A new Extreme Pack has also been introduced to the Tavascan. With it, the car gains two-tone 21-inch forged alloy wheels, alongside performance tyres for increased grip. Carrying this performance theme to the inside are heated and ventilated bucket front seats for added support.

Cupra Tavascan
New dual-tone alloy wheels are now included

A new steering wheel is available in textile and Dinamica options, which Cupra says ‘reflects the brand’s ongoing exploration of alternative design approaches’.

Ignasi Prieto, chief brand officer at Cupra, said: “The Cupra Tavascan embodies the brand’s electrified vision, its striking design language, and emotional driving experience.

Cupra Tavascan
New bucket seats give the Tavascan a more dynamic edge

“These new additions reinforce its core character and make it even more appealing to a new generation of drivers.”

A new matt bronze colour has also been made available within the Tavascan’s range of available shades, marking the first time that the car has been available with a matt finish.

Cupra says that the Tavascan can manage up to 339 miles from a single charge, while rapid charging enables a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in 28 minutes.

