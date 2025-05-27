Alpine shows off new A390 electric coupe-SUV

Alpine has expanded its range to three models with the launch of its new A390 electric coupe-SUV.

The A390 gets its name from ‘A’ for Alpine and ‘3’ for C-segment, with ’90’ denoting the car is one of the brand’s more everyday models. It’s also being positioned as a ‘sports fastback’ in the carmaker’s line-up.

The newcomer takes a few design cues from the A110 sports car, such as its sloping roofline and short overhangs.

The design also has a few wind-cheating features to improve efficiency, including rear wheel ‘flaps’, a bonnet ‘air blade’, guided air vents at the front wheels, and a diffuser angled by eight degrees that’s inspired by Alpine’s endurance racing car. The latter also lends its design to the A390’s LED light design.

The A390 should return up to 342 miles of range

Inside, there’s space for five with a 532-litre boot, while the dashboard has a similar design to recent Renaults with a focus on sharp design and tech.

The 12.3-inch instrument panel can be configured in a handful of different ways, while the 12-inch portrait touchscreen uses a Google Android operating system. The A390 also features an array of driving data displays, plus a special system to ‘coach’ the driver in vehicle dynamics, including drift control, all bundled into a system called ‘Alpine Telemetrics’.

The A390 uses the same platform as a number of other Renaults, but Alpine has reengineered it to give the car more sporting flair. There are three electric motors, with one at the front axle and two at the back for each rear wheel. The A390 is all-wheel drive and features active torque vectoring for the back axle as standard.

Two models will be offered initially – the GT with 395bhp, and the GTS with 464bhp and 808Nm of torque. The more powerful version can dash from 0-60mph in 3.7 seconds, with the GT taking about a second longer.

The A390 gets a high level of standard equipment

Powering the three electric motors is a new 89kWh battery. Alpine hopes that it will allow the A390 to travel up to 342 miles between charges, while a 190kW maximum DC fast charging rate should give 15-to-80-per-cent top-ups in less than 25 minutes. A heat pump and vehicle-to-load (V2L) come as standard.

The entry-level GT gets 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, electric and heated sports seats, a heated Nappa leather steering wheel, a 360-degree parking camera, and a 13-speaker Devialet sound system. GTS adds 21-inch forged wheels shod in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S performance tyres, Sabelt-designed Nappa leather bucket seats that are electrically adjustable, heated and have a massage function, an upgraded audio system, semi-autonomous driving and automatic parking packs, along with the Alpine Telemetrics Expert system.

Alpine hasn’t confirmed UK pricing yet, but it’s expected the GT will cost approximately £60,000, with the GTS commanding around a £10,000 premium. A special Premiere Edition will be available when order books open in November, and Alpine will be offering its VIP ‘A Pass’ ordering system for fast track ordering. Deliveries are expected to commence from Q2 2026.