First Drive: Does the refreshed Skoda Enyaq bring a new EV experience?

What is it?

But since the original Enyaq was launched in 2020, the game has moved on, with a significant number of rivals entering the busy electric SUV segment. To help it keep on top of the game, the Enyaq has been revised – but is it enough to keep it current?

What’s new?

As before, you can get the Enyaq as either a standard SUV or a Coupe, with the latter bringing slightly improved aerodynamic efficiency and – as a result – a little more range.

What’s under the bonnet?

As before, the Enyaq benefits from a top-whack rate of charge of up to 175kW, meaning that you could conduct a 10 to 80 per cent charge in around 28 minutes when you’re hooked up to a suitably speedy charger. A full charge via a home wallbox will take in the region of 12 hours, too. In order to future-proof the Enyaq, larger-battery models also get bidirectional charging, which essentially allows the flow back and forth of energy between the car and home. Effectively, it would allow you to use the car as a battery and use its onboard energy to power the home, should you need to.

What’s it like to drive?

The Coupe version does bring a slight penalty in terms of over-the-shoulder visibility, but luckily, if that’s an issue, then you can opt for the more open SUV version.

How does it look?

All versions get LED headlights as standard, too, while Skoda has added a new ‘Olive Green’ which gives the car a pleasantly old-school feel.

What’s it like inside?

You’ll want to go for the standard SUV version if you want the best possible boot space, too, as it brings 585 litres of luggage room or 1,710 litres with the rear seats folded down, compared with the Coupe’s 570 and 1,610 litres respectively.

What’s the spec like?

Step up to Edition and you’ll find 19-inch alloy wheels added to the mix alongside full LED Matrix headlights and an electric driver’s seat with massage function. Finally, there’s the dynamic-looking SportLine, with its 20-inch black alloy wheels and a head-up display. This top grade also gets the illuminated ‘Tech Deck’ front-end design, which does give the Enyaq a lot more visual impact at night. You’ll pay from £48,760 for the SportLine version, too.

Verdict

The Skoda Enyaq has always been the kind of electric car that could easily slot into the space left over by a ‘traditional’ petrol or diesel family vehicle. As a result, Skoda didn’t need to change the fundamentals of this car and it’s pleasing to see that it has left things alone in all the areas that didn’t need changing. It’s still just as spacious as ever, for instance, while the general fit-and-finish is good throughout.

With a greater level of standard equipment than before, the Enyaq feels sharper than ever, so it remains a very easy EV to recommend.