Volvo and Google expand partnership with new Gemini AI connectivity

Volvo and Google have announced expanded partnership with the introduction of Gemini in the Swedish firm’s vehicles.

Google Gemini is an AI generated service and was first showcased in a Volvo EX90 at Google’s I/O conference earlier this year.

Owners of Volvo cars with this feature will be able to have conversations with Gemini while driving. They can ask it to create messages, translate them into different languages before sending, request information from the car’s owner’s manual and learn specific details about their destination.

Google Gemini was first tested in a Volvo EX90 earlier this year. (Volvo)

Patrick Brady, vice president for Android for Cars, Android, said: “For years, Google and Volvo Cars have collaborated closely to bring cutting-edge technology to connected cars. We’re excited to deepen this partnership, accelerating the pace of innovation that will not only improve the driving experience for Volvo customers but can also set new benchmarks for the automotive industry.”

The integration aims to make it easier for the driver to stay focused on the road and reduce distractions.

Alwin Bakkenes, head of global software engineering at Volvo Cars, said: “We strive to deliver human-centric technology, and a stunning customer experience is an essential part of this. Through this partnership with Google, we are able to bring the very latest features and capabilities from the leading consumer ecosystem into our products first. With our expanding partnership, we’re collaborating on cutting-edge solutions that shape the future of connected cars.”

The Gemini system will replace the old Google Assistant in Volvo cars with Google built-in later this year.